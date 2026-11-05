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Alternative sentencing program saving county money
By BILL PEARSON,2 days ago
Executive Director Emily Rabbe, left, introduces Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission's new floodplain manager, Bekah Farmer during the Nov. 3 Lincoln County commissioners meeting. BILL PEARSON/Boothbay Register. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department sponsors an alternative sentencing program for Two Bridges Regional Jail inmates. Twice a year, the program allows non-violent offenders...