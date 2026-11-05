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Duerrisms Part III: Prep football’s power rankings heading into Week 12
By Chris Duerr, Sports Director,2 days ago
QUINCY — Here are the Duerrisms prep football power rankings heading into Week 12. 1. North Shelby Raiders (9-0) Up next: vs. Slater in 8-man District 8 semifinals. The Duerr Diagnosis: Thanks to the bye last week, we were spared the prospect of the Raiders potentially and unwittingly dropping triple digits on some victim just trying to find the off-ramp to basketball season.
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