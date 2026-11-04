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Jaslyn Prim Game Report: @ Hazen + How To Watch
By Team Reports,3 days ago
Juanita came out on top against Hazen on Tuesday thanks in part to Jaslyn Prim's efforts. Prim was unstoppable, getting 22 assists, five digs, and four aces. Prim and Juanita will be staying on the road on Thursday to face off against Woodinville at 7:00 p.m. Prim will face off against Maddy Dillingham, the Falcons' star setter. These two stars should make plenty of fireworks, so fans can expect an exciting show. Which one brings home the W? There's only one way to know for sure.