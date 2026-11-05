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‘Ali G’ comeback flops, but Cohen could have last laugh
By Dan Reeves,3 days ago
It wasn’t that long ago — a few decades — that a good laugh was shared from Sacha Baron Cohen’s stereotypical street urchin Ali G — the wannabe black, Rastafarian street hood from Staines, England. Brilliant satirist that Cohen is, his skew on young white men co-opting black culture was on point as the ’90s ushered in an entire generation of cultural appropriators, inspired by the likes of Eminem.