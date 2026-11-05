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Cristiano Ronaldo carried Portugal to their greatest heights - but living legend tainted his international legacy by waiting too long to call it quits
By Mark Doyle,2 days ago
The 41-year-old announced on Thursday that he would no longer represent his country, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking career. On Thursday morning, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he'd made the difficult decision to retire from international football. "A journey that began in August 2003, and changed my life forever," he wrote on Instagram, "has come to an end."