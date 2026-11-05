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LECOM Dental Students to Provide Free Dental Care to Children During Super Smile Saturday
3 days ago
The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) School of Dental Medicine will host its annual Super Smile Saturday on November 7, offering free preventative dental care to children ages 2–17. Under faculty supervision, LECOM dental students will provide exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and sealants. Families can also enjoy...
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