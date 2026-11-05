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I Tried The New Dating App For Book Lovers
By culture,3 days ago
We're in the age of new dating app launches—bonus points if they bring a niche or unique angle. When I got word of a dating app made for book lovers, the former literature and creative writing major in me felt seen and heard—then I anxiously reminded myself that I must improve my reading habits and make time dedicated exclusively to the ritual. Anxiety and a little bit of shame aside, I was on board even before I learned that ReadMe comes from the creators of Co-Star, the go-to astrology app for me and many others—an app that I've actually made many men download on a first date to gauge our compatibility.