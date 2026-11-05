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I turned a USB stick into my personal security toolkit, and it cost nothing
By Afam Onyimadu,3 days ago
You may assume a USB stick is merely for storage, but it can be more than that. You can turn it into a portable security environment that's totally under your control. It can be a device you plug into a computer without fear or worry about what already lurks inside the PC. So I created a self-contained toolkit on a USB stick. It's encrypted, silent, and powerful enough to analyze or clean any system it goes into.