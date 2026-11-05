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The Motorola Signature 27 gives Android buyers a real reason to skip Samsung and Google
By Viraj Gawde,3 days ago
Motorola is giving smartphone buyers in the US a much-needed reason to look beyond Samsung and Google. The newly announced Motorola Signature 27 brings flagship-grade hardware, a powerful camera system, and longer software support. The phone’s arrival is at an interesting time as OnePlus exited the country a few months back, leaving people with one fewer brand to consider while looking for a premium Android experience.