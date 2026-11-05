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International African American Museum, aquarium among applicants for $40k in county funds
By Abigail Quinn,2 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two popular Charleston attractions could each receive $40,000 in county funding, a sliver of the total $400,000 being offered up at Thursday night's finance committee meeting. The International African American Museum and the South Carolina Aquarium are reportedly two of 26 applicants who have applied...
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