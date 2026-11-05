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‘La Bola Negra’ astounds as a sweeping epic of queer identity at different moments in Spanish history
By Chuck Latovich,3 days ago
One of the early inspirations for “La Bola Negra,” the epic new Spanish film, is a four-page fragment of a drama with that title by the poet and playwright, Federico García Lorca. Lorca, who was prominent in Spain during the 1920s and 1930s, was assassinated in 1936, but it’s unclear whether the motive for his murder was his leftist politics, his gay sexual orientation, or something else. “La Bola Negra,” which translates as “The Black Ball,” would have been the first of his works to address homosexuality directly, had he lived to complete it. The new movie takes the imaginary leap to finish the manuscript, and to concoct ways to put its themes into past and contemporary contexts. It was co-directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, known collectively in Spain as “Los Javis.” With the film, the directors honor the legacy of the people like Lorca who suffered and paved the way for present generations of queer people. They also remind us that current freedoms must not be taken for granted. The resulting movie is extraordinary.