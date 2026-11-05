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NHL Predictions: Utah Mammoth vs Montreal Canadiens, Odds and Picks – November 5
By Lori Bennett,2 days ago
The latest edition of NHL Predictions from Last Word on Hockey features the Utah Mammoth visiting the Montreal Canadiens. The Mammoth will be arriving at the Bell Centre riding a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. The the Canadiens will be looking to recover from an embarrassing Tuesday loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Let’s take a closer look.