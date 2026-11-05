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HEALTH MINUTE: PUSH TO CHANGE LUNG CANCER SCREENING
2 days ago
It remains the deadliest cancer. Lung cancer kills more people each year in the U.S. than breast, prostate and colon cancers combined. Early detection through screening significantly raises odds of survival but researchers say many who are eligible aren’t being screened, and many who should be screened aren’t eligible. In today’s Health Minute, Mandy Gaither has more on a new push to change lung cancer screening recommendations and how one woman took matters in her own hands after not qualifying for screening. It ended up saving her life.