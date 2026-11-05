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TBR Calendar: Things to do in and around the beach cities, Nov. 5-11
By Staff Report,2 days ago
Redondo Beach Public Library will present “Lasers I Have Loved” with Dr. Bradley Bobbs in the Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Bobbs is back by popular demand and will explain lasers in easy-to-understand layman’s terms. You will discover some cool lasers and see a demonstration. This program is aimed at both teens and adults. The event is free. Information: 310-318-0675, library.redondo.org.