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How’s the market? Mortgage rates and the Federal Reserve
By Dick Selzer,3 days ago
Any time the Federal Reserve changes the federal funds rate, people start making predictions about how it will affect the markets. In September, the Fed raised rates by a quarter point, moving the target from 3.75% to 4.00%. So the question for those in the real estate market is: should we expect mortgage rates to rise? In this case, probably not much more than they already have.