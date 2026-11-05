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How Dancehall Conquered Pop: From Rihanna to Bieber
By DancehallMag Team,3 days ago
Turn on any pop playlist and you will hear Kingston somewhere in the mix: a lazy, rolling bassline, a syncopated snare, a melody that sways rather than marches. The dancehall influence on pop is not a passing trend or a summer novelty. It is one of the most important musical exports of the last forty years, and it has quietly rewritten how the global charts sound.