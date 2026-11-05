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The rise of colon cancer among young people has been a mystery. Boston experts say they now have clues.
By Allyson Chiu, The Boston Globe,2 days ago
Amid an alarming rise in colorectal cancer among younger people, researchers say they have uncovered clues about the disease that might one day lead to breakthroughs in prevention and treatments. A team of researchers from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mass General Brigham, and the Broad Institute published a study Thursday that...