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8 Surprising Signs of Chronic Inflammation Doctors Say You Shouldn't Ignore
By Kaitlyn Phoenix,3 days ago
If you’ve ever experienced a red bug bite, a swollen sprained ankle or a flu-induced ever, you’re familiar with inflammation. But you could also have less-obvious low-level inflammation quietly lurking in tissues and wreaking havoc in your body for years. Inflammation is complex both in the ways it can manifest and how it can be treated.