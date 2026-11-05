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BABA Price Prediction: Momentum improves, but resistance is still overhead
By Caroline Bishop,3 days ago
Alibaba shares are priced at $110.98 in the supplied Binance futures data, up 7.42% over 24 hours. The reported session range was $103.29 to $111.56, with 24-hour futures volume at $32,047,203. That recovery matters because price is now above the shorter and medium-term moving averages, but it is also close to the upper Bollinger band at $111.37, where follow-through often becomes harder.