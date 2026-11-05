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Charlotte data center debate raises questions about growth and resources
By Taylor Miller,3 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As data centers expand across North Carolina, questions are growing about their impact on electricity costs, water usage and surrounding communities. Charlotte city council recently voted unanimously to extend its moratorium on new data center applications through Oct. 18, 2027. During an exclusive tour of Flexential’s...