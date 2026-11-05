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My Royals Offseason Blueprint: Taylor & Grisham In The Outfield, Pivetta In The Rotation, Fix The Bullpen
2 days ago
Royals general manager J.J. Picollo has a difficult job this season. Even though the Royals finished with 93 losses and last place in the American League Central, reports indicate that the organization intends to compete for a playoff spot. There will need to be many changes to the roster in order for that goal to become attainable.