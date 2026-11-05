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ACC Football Injury Report: Georgia Tech Lists 15 Out, Clemson and FSU 12
By Cameron Blue,2 days ago
Georgia Tech enters Saturday night’s 7:30 p.m. game against Louisville with 15 players out, the longest list of the five Week 10 games, followed by Clemson and Florida State with 12 each and Duke with 10. Virginia Tech lists four out and six questionable for Friday night’s game at SMU. Syracuse quarterback Amari Odom is out for the season, and Florida State remains without running back Ousmane Kromah.