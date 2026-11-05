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Man accused of murdering 13-year-old in Langley Park is illegal immigrant from El Salvador
By Jessica James,2 days ago
What relationship did Melendez-Umanzor have with the victims?. PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The man accused of murdering a 13-year-old Maryland girl and injuring another teen is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, a Homeland Security spokesperson told 7News. Marcos Isai Melendez-Umanzor, 20, is charged with first and...
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