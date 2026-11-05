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There Really IS a B in DUMB
By Curt MacRae,2 days ago
Americans proved that they still know how to send a message. They didn’t need social media or a podcaster to tell them what to do. They simply went to the polls. Americans were frustrated, angry, insulted, and they responded. Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, flipping seats in states that Republicans assumed were locks. And Americans weren’t just mad at Congress. Several Republican-held governorships also changed hands.