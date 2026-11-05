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Holiday Meal Deals Stack Up As Grocers Compete On Affordability
By Shelby Report Staff,2 days ago
The holiday value war keeps escalating. The latest round of announcements brings complete Thanksgiving meals as low as $2.50 per person, free turkeys-with-sides offers, gourmet assortments starting at $1.99, gift card discounts for holiday gifting and even a gadget to help hosts delegate the dishes, as grocers and suppliers compete to own the season’s biggest food-shopping trips.