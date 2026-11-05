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Nashville Symphony celebrates 80 years with half-price subscriptions and discounts
By WZTV,2 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The symphony is celebrating 80 years with half-price subscriptions, discounts for concerts packages and two free tickets for first-time guests. We're told rush tickets may be offered to some select events for $15. This comes after the Nashville Symphony announced it was suspending its 2026-2027 season due to a $10 million operating deficit.