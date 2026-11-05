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Shredder Ski Plans 10,000-Square-Foot Indoor School in Naperville's Block 59
By Richard M. Sullivan,3 days ago
An indoor ski and snowboard school is planned for 204 S Route 59, #19B, in Naperville's Block 59 development, where business owner Ryan Marshall and his wife, Gianna Marshall, are preparing to bring their Shredder Ski franchise to the western suburb. The space, tucked into a plaza attached to L.L. Bean on the east side of Route 59, is intended to house classes for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels once construction wraps up.