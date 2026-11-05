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‘Bad Data Is Costing Black Lives’: Two Experts At AFROTECH™ On Who Gets Included When Technology Is Built And Tested
3 days ago
As Jay-Z once rapped, numbers don't lie. But what happens when the data is skewed?. During the HealthStack Conference portion of the 2026 AFROTECH. Conference, journalist Segun Oduolowu sat down with two health care professionals for a panel titled "Bad Data Is Costing Black Lives" to discuss how flawed data harms Black patients and how to push back on a health care system they say has long practiced systemic racism.