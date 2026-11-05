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Magnolia Three-Day Weather/Sky Report: Sunny skies Thursday and Friday, cooler temperatures Saturday
By Email,3 days ago
Sunny skies and mild temperatures will prevail across Columbia County through Friday before slightly cooler weather arrives Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. There was an earthquake on Wednesday near Calumet, OK. This is the peak of the Southern Taurid meteor shower. All times in this report...