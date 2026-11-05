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Who Is Xio Cammarota? Meet the RHONJ Season 15 Newbie "Ready to Forge Her Own Path"
By Caitlin Schunn,3 days ago
Xio Cammarota is joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15 alongside her sister, Juliette Collazo, and describes herself as an observant, strategic personality within the group. Xio is a wife, mother, and entrepreneur launching her own marketing firm after working with Juliette at AMA Artist Makeup Academy, highlighting...