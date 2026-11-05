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The X-70 is NASA’s next experimental X-plane
By Andrew Liszewski,3 days ago
Is a senior reporter who’s been covering and reviewing the latest gadgets and tech since 2006, but has loved all things electronic since he was a kid. Yesterday NASA announced the latest addition to its X-series of experimental aircraft that have included the Bell X-1 that first broke the sound barrier nearly 80 years ago, and the more recent X-59 quiet supersonic demonstrator. The new X-70 Fractal is designed to be a “high-performance, highly adaptable research platform” that NASA can use as a testbed for the development and testing of next-generation aviation technologies.