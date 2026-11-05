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Dylan Harper shares what he noticed about Victor Wembanyama in the locker room before Mavericks performance
By Godwin Mathew,3 days ago
Dylan Harper revealed that teammate Victor Wembanyama looked ready to put on a show in the locker room itself, as the San Antonio Spurs were preparing for a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The 22-year-old scored 52 points and grabbed 24 rebounds, while also recording 8 blocks. His incredible night...