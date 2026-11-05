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Jack Campbell: Lions breathe ‘sigh of relief’ after LB gives encouraging injury update
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,3 days ago
Detroit Lions players were encouraged after linebacker Jack Campbell gave an update about the neck injury he suffered during Sunday’s NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell, 23, was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter while tackling Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, the Detroit Free Press reported. His head appeared to hit Hockenson’s left hip.