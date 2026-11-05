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Prescott Man Faces Multiple Charges Following Reported Firearm Assault in Nevada County
By radio,2 days ago
A Prescott man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into a reported assault involving a firearm in Nevada County. According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were contacted on Friday, October 23rd, 2026, after an individual reported that her boyfriend had allegedly pointed a firearm at her, made threats to kill her, taken her cellphone and prevented her from leaving.
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