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Thousands of Dots Tell the Rebbe’s Global Impact
By Anash.org reporter,3 days ago
As the world races to see what AI and new technology can do, a new project created by a team of bochurim is using modern technology to explore the Rebbe’s impact in a real, concrete, and groundbreaking way. The Rebbe’s Global Reach, an interactive historical atlas, brings together the places the Rebbe himself lived and traveled, as well as the thousands of shluchim, Chabad houses, Tanya printings, and much more spread across the globe.