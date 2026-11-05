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Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 9: Breakout Players to Start, Antonio Williams, Greg Dulcich
By Andrew Cooper,2 days ago
How crazy is it that the fantasy football landscape is STILL constantly changing? Injuries are always going to be part of the equation. And teams can change play-callers too, like with Sean Payton and the Broncos. We are also at the point where players are getting benched, like Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Or players are getting traded, like Jacoby Brissett (who will reportedly be traded to the Baltimore Ravens). I guess what we are trying to say is, if you are rooting for Jacoby Brissett, it’s never over.