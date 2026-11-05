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Oregon was once a Republican stronghold. This politician started shifting the balance in 1954
By Jacob Pander,3 days ago
To understand party politics in Oregon, it’s helpful to zoom out and see the longer timeline — at least in 70-year increments. Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek was reelected to a second term this week as the nation saw a “blue wave” midterm election. Her win and her party’s expanded supermajority in the state legislature appear to suggest Oregon’s enduring status as a blue state is an immutable political fact.
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