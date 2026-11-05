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Filmmakers Will Absolutely Use Touch for MacBook Pro
By Charles Haine,3 days ago
This week Apple released its newest MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Touch Display. There has been a lot of internet rumbling about whether or not most people will use touch on a laptop. Microsoft has had its Surface laptops for more than a decade, and they haven’t really changed the landscape. Steve Jobs famously said that you don’t need touch on a laptop. But here we are with touch coming to the MacBook Pro.