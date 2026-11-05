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Police looking for missing teen that got picked up by unidentified suspect in Camaro
By Mid-Michigan NOW,2 days ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 15-year-old. Ahvayah Rose Alexander has been mising since October 30th. Investigators learned that Alexander was picked up by an unidentified individual driving a black Chevrolet Camaro from her residence in the 20 block...
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