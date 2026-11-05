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Oakland County woman wins $300,000 from bingo scratch-off, plans to buy new car
By Mid-Michigan NOW,3 days ago
An Oakland County woman fell to her knees when she found out she won $300,000!. “I love the Cashword and Bingo tickets and usually buy a few every week,” said the lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I bought three Fireball Bingo tickets and scratched them off in my car. I was about to leave the gas station, but something was telling me to go in and buy another one, so I did and scratched it in my car when I got home.
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