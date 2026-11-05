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Chivalware Review – A Unique Roguelike That Just Clicks
By Julio La Pine,3 days ago
Time and time again, studios surprise us with new takes on the roguelike genre, creating brand-new experiences with fantastic ideas that become extremely addictive—which is what Chivalware is. Instead of another top-down adventure or deck-builder, it combines tile-matching and disk-collecting seamlessly to create a cohesive, highly customizable gameplay loop. Even if I think a few of the systems can be a bit convoluted for more casual players, Chivalware is another fantastic surprise in the genre, and one I recommend for everyone looking for a pick-up-and-play roguelike title.