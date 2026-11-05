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Milo Tree (Thespesia populnea)
3 days ago
Thespesia populnea, commonly called milo, portia tree, Pacific rosewood, or Indian tulip tree, is a small evergreen tree in the mallow family (Malvaceae) that grows wild on warm coastlines around much of the world’s tropics. It has heart-shaped, glossy leaves and hibiscus-like flowers that open pale yellow in the morning and fade to dusty pink or maroon by evening, a color change that makes a single tree look like it is carrying two kinds of blooms at once.
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