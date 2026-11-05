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Final Fantasy’s Yoshinori Kitase Doesn’t Rule Out More Remakes
By Grant Taylor-Hill,3 days ago
Final Fantasy producer Yoshinori Kitase said they’re “more likely” to invest in new games but didn’t rule out remakes. The recent major titles from the Final Fantasy franchise include the FF7 Remake series, with “Revelation” being the next anticipated release. The last mainline installment was Final Fantasy 16, which was released in 2023. Now, it seems likely that new titles will be introduced for the franchise, but remakes are also on the horizon.