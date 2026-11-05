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JMU used AI to create its Strategic Plan. Why?
By Simone Dystant,3 days ago
JMU used Microsoft Copilot, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, to help develop the Five Pillars of University President Jim Schmidt’s Strategic Plan, according to an April Breeze article. The data collected for the Strategic Plan informed the Master Plan — which includes plans for expansion, enrollment, special student guarantees and other benefits by 2040 — and the Madison Promise. This use of AI in the Strategic Plan raises questions about JMU’s relationship with AI and its reliability in interpreting human needs on campus.