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When is Fortnite Power Hour for Pirate Token Coming?
By Grant Taylor-Hill,3 days ago
Fortnite is known for having handy Power Hour windows, and it seems one is coming for Pirate Shop Tokens in Fortnite, with everyone scrambling to get one. Is there a better way to boost player engagement than by having a Power Hour for one of the most sought-after items in the history of Fortnite? Pirate Shop Tokens are all anyone is talking about in Fortnite, and a Power Hour could be just what the doctor ordered.