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GM Assembly Plant awarded $90K in incentives
By Kentucky Living,3 days ago
In October, Warren RECC and TVA awarded nearly 90,000 in energy efficiency incentives to GM’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant. The incentives, presented during an Oct. 28 ceremony at the plant, recognize recent upgrades to the facility’s dust collection system, which Bowling Green Assembly right-sized to better align with current production needs and reduce energy use.
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