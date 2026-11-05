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Nintendo Not Considering Another Switch 2 Price Increase
By Grant Taylor-Hill,3 days ago
Nintendo’s president has said they are not considering another price increase for the Switch 2. Since AI has burst onto the scene, memory demand has risen sharply, driving price increases across all devices, including gaming consoles. All three big players, Sony, XBOX and Nintendo, have seen their consoles’ prices increase in the past year, and some are also expecting further bumps. However, Nintendo might have found a solution.