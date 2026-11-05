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Heavenly Village to allow open container, enact ‘Walk your Wheels’ policy; Ice Arena to get new management
By Carly Heltzel,2 days ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – City council will designate Heavenly Village as an Entertainment Zone allowing adults over 21 to openly consume alcohol, make Heavenly Village a “Walk your Wheels” zone and move to terminate its contract with the concessionaire for the city’s Ice Arena after finding contract violations and mismanagement.
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