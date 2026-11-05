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Zlib 1.4 Released With More Than One Dozen Security Fixes
2 days ago
Zlib 1.4 is now available for this widely-used compression library. In these AI times, Zlib 1.4 ships with more than a dozen security fixes. Zlib 1.4 incorporates security fixes for buffer overflows, overrunning buffer writes, reading before the start of the input, copying uninitialized memory to the output, reading outside the window, and also several minizip security fixes.