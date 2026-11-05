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Nile Rodgers Defends New AI Music Video
By Tom Breihan,2 days ago
There are a lot of obvious takeaways from this week's midterm elections, and one of them is that Americans are not even remotely into what the tech industry wants to force on us. People are simply not into AI and data centers. This isn't just backward folks primitively resisting an inevitable advancement. It's a full-on rejection, a widespread sense of revulsion. But plenty of long-established artists, even total legends, haven't fully gotten that memo yet. Nile Rodgers is one of them.
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